Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.91 and a beta of 1.53. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $63.18.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.97 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,909,297.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,518.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,141 shares of company stock worth $2,591,065 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,565,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 564,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 265.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 8.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 316,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

