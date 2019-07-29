Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 136,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837,102.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,341.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $826,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,893.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,394,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inovalon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Inovalon by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 511.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 184,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.