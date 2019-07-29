Innova 1-Day Volume Tops $472.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $61,205.00 and approximately $472.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000474 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.