Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 2,850,700 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 365,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

