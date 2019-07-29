Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $4,641,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.72.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,783. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

