Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 345 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,928. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.63. 23,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

