Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

