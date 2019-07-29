Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 615 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $155.87. 1,145,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $125.81 and a one year high of $173.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.