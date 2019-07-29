Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $880,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $140,444.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $415,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,632.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,055 shares of company stock worth $53,295,533. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.