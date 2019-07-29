Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $231,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.