Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after purchasing an additional 346,263 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Buckingham Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

DG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.28. 25,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

