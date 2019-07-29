Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,340 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 56,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 180,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $42.50. 603,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,409,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

