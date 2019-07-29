Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 16500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

