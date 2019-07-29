IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IEC opened at $6.11 on Monday. IEC Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

In other news, Director Keith M. Butler acquired 8,000 shares of IEC Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,704 shares in the company, valued at $324,184.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas L. Barbato acquired 7,500 shares of IEC Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,860.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 266,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

