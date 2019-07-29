Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,805,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 2,506,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 717,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,555. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

