IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 1,459,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IDA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 295,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.31. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $350.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,298,239 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $826,005,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,887 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $111,274,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,294 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $53,339,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.