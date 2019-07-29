IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given “Hold” Rating at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their hold rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Shares of IBM opened at $151.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.75. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $154.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $274,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in IBM by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in IBM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in IBM in the 1st quarter worth about $4,797,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in IBM by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

