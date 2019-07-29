Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HY stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,159 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $170,080.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 750 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.85 per share, with a total value of $40,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,813. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

