HyperCash Price Hits $2.86 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $124.44 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00030000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io and Coinnest. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00285859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01538073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002727 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, TOPBTC, Binance, Coinnest, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.