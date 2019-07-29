Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, 1,235 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products.

