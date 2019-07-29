Huntington National Bank Sells 588 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 90.2% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $187,316.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,148 shares of company stock worth $4,831,722 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. 28,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,191. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

