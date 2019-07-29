Huntington National Bank Sells 330 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,285,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,560 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

