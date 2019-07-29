Huntington National Bank Sells 1,208 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.16. 2,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total value of $148,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,493. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,696. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.47.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

