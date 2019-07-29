Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 24,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,724. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

