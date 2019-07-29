Huntington National Bank Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $9,292,444.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,179 shares of company stock worth $13,907,781 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,657. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

