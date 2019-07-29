Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,992 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,689,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.76. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

