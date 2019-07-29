Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Trading 11.5% Higher

Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO)’s share price traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 5,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hopto had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

