HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 671,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $143,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,087.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $290,070. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,635. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $779.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

