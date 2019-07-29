Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

