Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,811. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $202.77 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.84. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

