Hollencrest Capital Management Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 299,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

