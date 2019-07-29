Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

