Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,892,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 367,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 198,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 111,544 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,652,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,025,000 after buying an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,558. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14.

