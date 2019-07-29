Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 40,800 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,224 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 247,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

