Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.61 on Monday, hitting $331.17. 1,474,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,930,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $386.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

