Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 12.4% in July

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,125. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $607.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

