HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,647,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $159.96. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $155.04 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.07.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

