HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 638,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $480.17. 138,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $509.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

