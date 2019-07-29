HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,260,000 after buying an additional 268,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 518.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 609,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after buying an additional 122,529 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 626,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $55.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

