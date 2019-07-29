HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. 469,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,820. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,315,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

