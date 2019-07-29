HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 121,714 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,124,703.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.61. 33,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,804. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

