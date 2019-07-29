HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 596.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $76,171.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,296. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

