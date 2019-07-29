Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Update

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,602,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 13,935,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Slentz sold 2,081 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $130,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,319.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $9,196,837. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Hess by 170.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,243. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hess has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

