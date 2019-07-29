HeroNode Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Token Store and LBank. HeroNode has a market cap of $206,263.00 and $14,475.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00285642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.01540741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.