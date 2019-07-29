Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has been given a $65.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

HP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.14 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

