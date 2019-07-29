HeartBout Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $262,755.00 and approximately $3,479.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

