HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

HSTM stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $893.91 million, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 20.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

