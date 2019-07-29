Head-To-Head Survey: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) vs. L3Harris (NASDAQ:LHX)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and L3Harris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 35.22% 33.76% 28.71% L3Harris 13.60% 27.13% 9.36%

8.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of L3Harris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of L3Harris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

L3Harris pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Coda Octopus Group does not pay a dividend. L3Harris pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and L3Harris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 7.31 $4.98 million N/A N/A L3Harris $6.18 billion 3.85 $718.00 million $6.50 30.99

L3Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coda Octopus Group and L3Harris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris 0 0 3 0 3.00

L3Harris has a consensus target price of $221.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given L3Harris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L3Harris is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Summary

L3Harris beats Coda Octopus Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea companies and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

