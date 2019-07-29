Head to Head Review: ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) vs. Hi-Crush (OTCMKTS:HCR)

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Hi-Crush’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$1.22 million N/A N/A Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.21 $137.59 million $1.49 1.19

Hi-Crush has higher revenue and earnings than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZEN Graphene Solutions and Hi-Crush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Hi-Crush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A N/A Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Hi-Crush shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.4%. ZEN Graphene Solutions does not pay a dividend. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hi-Crush beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. in January 2019. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

