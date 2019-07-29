Head-To-Head Comparison: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pensare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verra Mobility and Pensare Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $370.15 million 5.98 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -20.82 Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Pensare Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verra Mobility.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Verra Mobility and Pensare Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Pensare Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Pensare Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Pensare Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility N/A -6.67% -1.17% Pensare Acquisition N/A 19.80% 0.32%

Summary

Pensare Acquisition beats Verra Mobility on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Pensare Acquisition Company Profile

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.